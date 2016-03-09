(Recasts with amount raised; changes dateline, previous JERUSALEM)

TEL AVIV, March 9 Israel raised $1.5 billion in a dollar-denominated bond issue on Wednesday, its first such debt offering in three years.

The Finance Ministry said Israel sold $1 billion in a new benchmark 10-year bond and another $500 million by expanding an existing 30-year series.

Israel last tapped the U.S. dollar bond market in 2013, raising $2 billion in 10- and 30-year bonds.

The 10-year bond yielded 2.942 percent, or 105 basis points over the comparable U.S. 10-year Treasury note, and the 30-year bond 4.181 percent, or 150 basis points over the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond, the ministry said.

Demand for the bonds totaled $8.3 billion from over 200 investors in 30 countries. The interest on the 10-year bond was the lowest ever paid by the Israeli government in a dollar offering, the ministry said.

Israel is rated A1 by Moody's Investors Service, A+ by Standard & Poor's and A by Fitch Ratings, all with a stable outlook.

Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs and Citi were underwriters for the offering.