JERUSALEM)
TEL AVIV, March 9 Israel raised $1.5 billion in
a dollar-denominated bond issue on Wednesday, its first such
debt offering in three years.
The Finance Ministry said Israel sold $1 billion in a new
benchmark 10-year bond and another $500 million by expanding an
existing 30-year series.
Israel last tapped the U.S. dollar bond market in 2013,
raising $2 billion in 10- and 30-year bonds.
The 10-year bond yielded 2.942 percent, or 105 basis points
over the comparable U.S. 10-year Treasury note, and the 30-year
bond 4.181 percent, or 150 basis points over the U.S. 30-year
Treasury bond, the ministry said.
Demand for the bonds totaled $8.3 billion from over 200
investors in 30 countries. The interest on the 10-year bond was
the lowest ever paid by the Israeli government in a dollar
offering, the ministry said.
Israel is rated A1 by Moody's Investors Service, A+ by
Standard & Poor's and A by Fitch Ratings, all with a stable
outlook.
Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs and Citi were underwriters
for the offering.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer; editing by Jeremy
Gaunt, G Crosse)