* Home Point Financial to acquire Stonegate Mortgage corporation
JERUSALEM Nov 3 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange's (TASE) board has appointed Itai Ben-Zeev as chief executive officer starting in 2017, the bourse said on Thursday.
Ben-Zeev, 41, will replace Yossi Beinart, who in September said he would resign following a leave of absence due to illness. Gal Landau-Yaari has been acting CEO since and will stay on through the end of the year.
Ben-Zeev was head of Bank Leumi's capital markets division and has worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Israel and London.
The TASE has been battling a drop in trading volume and company listings.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)
