TEL AVIV, July 25 Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
Chairman Saul Bronfeld resigned on Thursday, one week after the
bourse's chief executive, Ester Levanon handed in her
resignation.
The resignation came a day after Israel Securities Authority
Chairman Shmuel Hauser sent a letter to the exchange's board
saying Bronfeld had failed in his job.
Bronfeld, who has been chairman since 2006, blamed the
intervention of the Securities Authority for his decision. From
1991-2006 Bronfeld served as CEO of the bourse.
"The authority blames the bourse for all the damages done to
the capital markets by disproportional regulation," Bronfeld
said in his resignation letter.
"The authority also intervenes beyond reason in the
executive management of the bourse ... The authority has blurred
the lines between legitimate supervision and management
intervention."
Hauser said he believes the Tel Aviv bourse will emerge from
these latest developments strengthened.
"The bourse has a professional, experienced and responsible
board and I trust and am certain it will act to appoint a worthy
CEO and chairman of the board," he said in a statement.
Levanon announced last week she would step down from the
bourse at the end of 2013, expressing disappointment the board
did not support her plans to increase trading volumes.
In the past few years, FTSE and MSCI upgraded the Tel Aviv
exchange to developed market status from an emerging market.
However, trading volumes have fallen and foreign participation
has declined.
Hauser said he believed that under new leadership the bourse
would become modern, sophisticated and attractive to domestic
and foreign investors.
