JERUSALEM, July 7 Israel's securities regulator said on Tuesday it may exempt small public companies from filing two of four quarterly financial reports a year, in order to attract more listings in Tel Aviv.

"Among other things, we are currently considering increasing exemptions for small companies. This includes considering giving up first and third quarter financial statements and easing corporate governance," Israel Securities Authority Chairman Shmuel Hauser told a business conference in Tel Aviv.

Trading volumes in Tel Aviv have fallen in recent years, with many new companies preferring to list abroad.

Share volumes have recovered somewhat to an average of 1.425 billion shekels ($376.7 million) a day over the first five months of this year, from 1.21 billion in 2014.

But in 2010, volume averaged 2 billion shekels a day.

The number of companies listed in Tel Aviv has fallen to 469 from 654 in 2007.

The regulator and bourse have been weighing new steps to make the bourse more appealing, including by taking it private, which Hauser has said could sharply increase in trading volumes in 2017.

The Tel Aviv exchange is in the process of being demutualised and will be turned into a for-profit entity. It should be completed in 2016.

Hauser on June 29 said volumes should jump starting in 2017.

($1 = 3.7827 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Larry King)