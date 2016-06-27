TEL AVIV, June 27 The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) recommended on Monday the government offer tax breaks to stock exchange investors in an effort to boost sluggish trade volumes on the Tel Aviv bourse.

ISA Chairman Shmuel Hauser, at an annual briefing with reporters, said a monthly exemption of about 5,000 shekels ($1,283) would help attract investors away from Israel's red hot real estate market.

It was the first time he made such a proposal in public, though any change in taxation would require new legislation.

Hauser also said he expected the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) to complete its demutualisation and become a for-profit entity sometime this year.

Trade volumes have dropped in Tel Aviv since 2010, when Israel was upgraded to developed market status from emerging by index compiler MSCI and was, in the process, deprived of a chunk of passive investments.

TASE's equity trading volume improved in 2015 to 1.45 billion shekels a day from 1.21 billion in 2014, but this was still below 2010's 2 billion shekel average.

It dipped again in the January-May period, averaging 1.28 billion shekels versus 1.43 billion in the same period of 2015.

Hauser outlined other plans to energize the stock exchange, including promoting online financial services - such as algotrading and consulting - and easing reporting regulations for public companies.

He said the authority was also looking to increase incentives for new companies considering an initial public offering, particularly technology firms which in recent years have for the most part preferred to list abroad.

($1 = 3.8981 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Mark Potter)