JERUSALEM Aug 15 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Monday it would launch options trading on non-inflation linked shekel-denominated bonds as it expands Israel's derivatives market.

Trading of the options will start on Nov. 10, it said.

"The launch of options on government bonds addresses the demand for hedging instruments in the fixed-income market", Ester Levanon, chief executive of the stock exchange, said in a statement.

The bourse noted it would designate market makers for these products in order to provide liquidity.

The options will be launched on two series of government bonds -- one maturing in January 2020 and another maturing in February 2017.

"These options help key players in the bond market mitigate risks and hedge exposures," said Senior Deputy Accountant General Eran Heimer. "It is anticipated that they will also increase the liquidity of the underlying government bonds, and as a result, will lower the cost of raising capital for the government". (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)