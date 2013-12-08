(Adds comment from British Ministry of Defence)
JERUSALEM Dec 8 A British military helicopter
made an unscheduled landing on Sunday in the Israeli-occupied
West Bank because of a "technical malfunction", an Israeli
military spokeswoman said.
There were no casualties in the incident on Sunday afternoon
and Israeli troops were "securing the scene", she added.
The Israeli spokeswoman said the helicopter had "made an
emergency landing in the Jordan Valley as a result of technical
malfunction".
The British Ministry of Defence described the landing as
"precautionary" rather than an "emergency" but declined to
elaborate.
Sky news website said the RAF helicopter had been en route
from the Jordanian capital Amman to Cyprus when it was forced to
land.
The Israeli spokeswoman denied a report that the aircraft
had landed in an Israeli minefield, but would not say exactly
where it came down.
(Additional reporting by James William in London; writing by
Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Andrew Roche)