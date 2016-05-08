TEL AVIV May 8 A two-year budget is liable to
make it difficult for the government to respond to unexpected
changes, Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said on Sunday in a
meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance
Minister Moshe Kahlon.
These risks can be reduced by allocating a larger internal
reserve and allowing for greater flexibility in the budget, Flug
said.
"If the government and the Knesset (parliament) choose to
adopt a two-year budget, it is very important to avoid the
problems we have seen in the past with such a budget,
particularly an accumulation of budgetary commitments that over
time become harder to include," Flug said.
Budget debates have repeatedly brought down governments,
most recently in late 2014 when Netanyahu was forced to call a
snap election after he failed to pass the 2015 fiscal plan.
Netanyahu has reportedly been pushing his coalition partners
to give final approval to a budget for 2017-2018 by July to
prevent his fragile alliance from collapsing over the plan.
Flug said allocating a larger reserve in a two-year budget
would enable the government to deal efficiently with unexpected
expenditure needs that will almost certainly arise during the
course of the budget's implementation.
Should state revenues be lower than forecast, spending the
reserve can be avoided.
"The longer the budget's horizon, the more important it is
that it focuses on dealing with the state's long-term
challenges," Flug said.
After last year's election, Israel operated on the 2014
budget for most of 2015. Lawmakers approved a 13-month budget
covering December 2015 through 2016.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens)