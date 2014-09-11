JERUSALEM, Sept 11 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday he would increase the
defence budget to meet growing threats but not let the country's
credit rating drop one notch through any excessive spending.
Netanyahu is under pressure from the Defence Ministry to
increase allocations sharply to help pay for the 50-day war with
Hamas in Gaza and confront Islamist militants.
But Finance Ministry and central bank officials are warning
that too much defence spending will undermine Israel's fiscal
credibility.
Netanyahu told a counter-terrorism conference that Israel's
credit rating rose during the global financial crisis, and he
would not let that be reversed.
"A lowering of the (sovereign) credit rating one notch will
cost the state of Israel 3 billion shekels ($827 million) a
year. We need to worry that this won't happen," he said,
referring to higher debt servicing costs.
A final decision on a 2015 budget draft is expecting in the
coming days.
The Defence Ministry has asked for 9 billion shekels for the
rest of this year to cover costs of the Gaza war, which ended on
Aug 26, and another 11 billion shekels in 2015. The Finance
Ministry believes around 5 billion shekels is sufficient since
Israel has other spending needs.
"We need to raise the defence budget. Security comes first,"
Netanyahu said. "But we have to do it responsibly so that it
will not lead to unbridled growth of the budget deficit. We will
not raise the deficit excessively."
Standard & Poor's is due to issue an update on Israel's
credit rating on Sept. 19.
The agency told Reuters last week Israel's longer-term
credit rating depended on its defence costs and the frequency of
military conflicts, but a bigger budget deficit expected for
2015 was unlikely to prompt a downgrade.
Elliot Hentov, S&P's primary analyst for Israel, said then
the agency had already factored Israel's high defence costs when
it raised the rating to A+ in 2011. A+ is well within investment
grade.
Finance Minister Yair Lapid has said that most of the Gaza
conflict's costs would be absorbed in the 2014 budget so Israel
will meet or slightly break above a deficit target of 3 percent
of gross domestic product.
He has already raised the 2015 deficit target to at least 3
percent from a prior 2.5 percent of GDP to accommodate higher
defence spending.
(1 US dollar = 3.6280 Israeli shekel)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)