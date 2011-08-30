By Ari Rabinovitch
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Aug 30 You'll need a headlamp, a
tight waistline and no fear of the dark in order to enjoy one of
the most extreme, yet lesser known, archaeological wonders of
the Holy Land.
Still, even with the proper equipment and intestinal
fortitude, it is easy to lose your cool when crawling through
the expansive ancient tunnel systems dug by Jewish rebels to
fight the Roman empire.
The hundreds of hideouts, ranging from just a few metres
deep to seemingly unending labyrinths, are popular among Israeli
archaeologists and adventurists. But the subterranean mazes,
which date back as early as the first century BC, are virtually
unknown to foreigners.
Even if you go looking for them, as designed, they are easy
to miss.
The systems were often reached through trap doors in Jewish
villages, some of which are now archaeological sites, others
have been completely destroyed. Today, they may be no more than
an indistinct, shoulder-width opening in the ground or hillside.
You may have to crawl, even slither, for a few minutes
through a pitch-black burrow -- too cramped for a fully armed
Roman legionary. Turns can be so tight you may have to back up
to a spot where you can flip from head to feet first in order to
continue.
Your headlamp will illuminate niches where oil lamps once
lay and other carvings in the rocks. And suddenly you may come
to an expansive columbarium, with hundreds of holes in the wall
once used to raise pigeons, or perhaps a decorated storage room.
From there, the system may tunnel off in different
directions, giving the sense of how the Jewish rebels lived and
fought during two revolts against the Romans -- the first around
the time the great temple was destroyed in Jerusalem in 70 AD,
and one decades later under legendary leader Bar Kochba.
"Crawling inside a hiding complex is a thrill. We always
expect the unexpected," said Amos Frumkin, a professor at the
Geography Department at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem who
heads the school's Cave Research Unit.
For decades he and his team have explored and mapped newly
discovered systems, passing many days each year underground.
They have found ancient weapons, trap doors and olive presses
during their surveys. Their findings are published in an obscure
journal called "Niqrot Zurim", or "Caverns in the Rocks".
The foothills of Jerusalem around the ancient city of Beit
Guvrin are like an ant farm and best tell the story of the
guerilla tactics used in the Bar Kochba rebellion. The rebel
strategy worked for a while, but the Romans eventually defeated
them.
Earlier caves have been found farther north in the Galilee,
where team members were called to explore a tunnel system found
just a few months ago. Archaeologists had uncovered what they
thought was a standard, eight-metre-deep water cistern, but
later noticed it had narrow crawl spaces shooting off its base.
The team rappelled to the lower level, the first people in
2,000 years to tread there. With a metal detector and laser
measurer they spent hours mapping just a fraction of the
tunnels.
Researchers have also mapped many of the nearby cavern
hideouts that dot the cliff side of Mount Arbel overlooking the
Sea of Galilee. Roman historian Josephus described in his
writings how King Herod lowered his men in chests from the cliff
to the cave openings and, using fire, overtook the rebels.
It is easy to lose your way in these underground mazes. Only
a handful are well-marked and maintained, and it is best to hire
a guide to take you around. And with proper climbing equipment,
the extremely brave and experienced can repel even deeper if
they come upon massive subterranean cisterns and chambers.
"These tunnels are an amazing secret that tourists
unfortunately don't know about," said veteran guide Asael Lavi.
"It's possible to spend an entire day or two crawling in the
different systems and experience the fear, grief and even
excitement that the rebels must have felt."
(Editing by Paul Casciato)