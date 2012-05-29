By Elana Ringler
| KIBBUTZ DAN, Israel
KIBBUTZ DAN, Israel May 29 When Yigal Ben Tzvi
began working on the fish farms of his kibbutz two decades ago,
he never imagined that one day each fish would be worth
thousands of dollars.
During a trip to Russia in 1992, Ben Tzvi and his business
partner Avshalom Hurvitz, spotted the potential of growing
sturgeon on fish farms.
It was the peak of Russian Jewish immigration to Israel in
the 1990s and they were looking to breed the famous Caspian Sea
fish for local consumption by the thousands of newcomers.
But when the United Nations Convention on International
Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) put sturgeon on its list in
1998 and prices of their black eggs began rocketing, the two
fish farmers realised they could turn eggs into gold.
"We took the big risk in 2003 when we decided to go to
caviar, because before it was for (sturgeon) meat," Ben Tzvi
says. In 2003 "we had four-year-old fish and we decided to keep
them another six years" with almost no income until they were
ready to produce eggs, he said. "It was a big risk but we were
lucky enough and the prices of the caviar are very good."
In 2006, CITES halted the global export of all wild caviar
from sturgeon in the Caspian and Black Seas, creating an
unexpected market opportunity for the two fish-farmers, who both
grew up on a kibbutz collective community in northern Israel.
Their fish farm, Caviar Galilee, across the road from
Kibbutz Dan near Israel's border with Lebanon, produced three
tonnes of caviar in 2011 and is aiming to reach eight tonnes by
2015. That makes an awful lot of 50 gram glass jars.
The farm comprises 40 ponds of 250 square-metres, with
approximately 70,000 sturgeon of the Osetra species and it
produces some of the finest farmed caviar worldwide.
"We use Israeli caviar because of its flavor. It's very
nutty and buttery and also because of its texture, it's very
crisp, firm eggs," says Jean-Francois Bruel, executive chef at
Daniel restaurant on 65th St. in New York.
"We've been using it for about two years and a half, three
years. It's a sustainable product coming from Israel, farm
raised with very clear water, you know. So the flavour is very
clean, no after-flavour, no muddiness like you can find
sometimes in a farm raised caviar," Bruel said.
COMPETITION
The Osetra sturgeon are grown in optimal conditions, from
the cleanliness of the water pumped from the Dan river, a
tributary of the Upper Jordan, to the feeding technique.
Caviar Galilee's delicacy is a result of several parameters,
says Hurvitz, who hand picks the females for reproduction.
"It starts here by selecting the proper female which has the
body shape, the colour, the quality of the eggs which makes the
future generation of our fish, which makes the future caviar,"
says Hurvitz, who is the operation's biologist.
Only 15 other sturgeon farms exist worldwide, Ben Tzvi said,
three of which produce Osetra.
Hurvitz conducts periodical biopsies on female sturgeon to
determine the quality of their eggs, inserting a metal tool into
the fish to extract a tiny sample of eggs.
"According to the sample of eggs that I've taken from the
fish, I can say that this fish is ready for caviar harvest," he
says. "I see that the eggs are a nice pale-grey color. The size,
the diametre of the eggs is about 3 mm and it means that the
fish is ready for caviar harvest."
Israel's sworn enemy, the Islamic Republic of Iran, once
produced some of the world's best caviar. But overfishing and
pollution have led to a ban on fishing, making caviar production
elsewhere even more profitable, said Ben Tzvi.
"The situation nowadays -- that fishing in the Caspian Sea
is forbidden -- is ideal for us because it's not allowed to fish
either in Iran or in Russia or in Azerbaijan. So all the caviar
must come from our farms and it's a very good situation," he
says.
NOT KOSHER
With wild sturgeon of the Russian Osetra species facing
extinction and farmed caviar becoming more accepted, Ben Tzvi is
ramping up production of the gourmet food and targeting a wider
international market.
There is competition, but Bruel of Restaurant Daniel says
the kibbutz product has an edge.
"We did some different research, you know. We tried some
caviar from Italy, from Bulgaria, from Germany, from California
here also. But we find the Israeli the best so we work with
Israeli caviar."
Cavier Galilee's shareholders are divided between Kibbutz
Dan and five other kibbutz communities in southern Israel. In
2011, the company took in just over $3 million.
Producing a non-kosher product in the Jewish state is not
always easy. The Israeli rabbinate had threatened to revoke
Kibbutz Dan's kosher certificate -- it produces kosher trout for
local consumption -- if Caviar Galilee retailed its caviar in
Israel.
"Caviar is not kosher so we only sell caviar to the new
immigrants, (who) don't care so much," said Ben Tzvi. "We don't
want to make too many waves because we don't want the (rabbis)
to attack us for selling in Israel. So we keep very, very
small."
(Editing by Douglas Hamilton and Paul Casciato)