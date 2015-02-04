JERUSALEM Feb 4 Israel will need tax increases
of up to 14 billion shekels ($3.6 billion) in the next few
years to meet its budget deficit targets, as long as spending
does not breach its ceiling, the Bank of Israel said on
Wednesday.
The government has already approved a deficit target of 2.5
percent of gross domestic product in 2015, and a target that
drops to 1.5 percent of GDP by 2019.
"If the government meets the expenditure ceiling but does
not make changes to the tax rates, the expected deficit will
exceed the targets set out in the law in all years," the central
bank said, adding that additional taxes of 8-14 billion shekels
would be needed.
Meeting the targets would lower the debt to GDP ratio to 61
percent by 2020 from about 67 percent, it said in a fiscal
study.
($1 = 3.8941 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Alison Williams)