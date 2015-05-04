UPDATE 1-Nigerian ex-oil minister charged with money laundering - crimes agency
LAGOS, April 5 Former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has been charged with money laundering, the country's financial crimes agency said on Wednesday.
JERUSALEM May 4 Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug and Finance Minister-designate Moshe Kahlon on Monday agreed to promote competition in the supply of credit to small businesses and households.
It was the first working meeting between Flug and Kahlon, who will take over as finance minister once a coalition deal is finalised this week.
Vowing to tackle Israel's high cost of living -- especially housing prices which have doubled since 2007 -- and boost competition in the banking sector, Kahlon's upstart centrist Kulanu party won 10 seats in a March 17 election.
Kulanu reached a coalition agreement last week with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party. Facing a May 7 deadline to forge a coalition, two more parties are in talks to join.
The Bank of Israel said Flug and Kahlon spoke about a variety of topics relevant to Israel's economy, including the challenges to fiscal policy, the need to increase productivity, reducing the cost of living and measures to boost competition in the financial system.
They agreed to form a committee that would examine ways to promote competition in credit issuance, including separating credit card companies from banks. Kahlon believes this would enable credit card companies to compete with banks in providing loans.
Netanyahu's promises of increased spending to form a coalition have raised expectations that the budget deficit will expand. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)
ABUJA, April 5 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned Nigeria its economy needs urgent reform in a report published on Wednesday that highlighted the risks to growth for the recession-hit country and the dangers of a volatile foreign exchange market.
MILAN, April 5 Italian clothing group Benetton has named a fashion industry expert as its new boss to help revive its brand in the face of growing competition from rivals such as Swedish retailer H&M and Inditex's Zara.