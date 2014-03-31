JERUSALEM, March 31 Bank of Israel Governor
Karnit Flug said the government will need tax hikes and spending
reductions of 20 billion shekels ($5.7 billion) to meet next
year's budget deficit target.
The Finance Ministry has set a budget deficit target of 2.5
percent of gross domestic product for 2015.
Flug said to meet the aim, state spending cuts of 12 billion
shekels will be required, while tax revenue will need to bring
in another 8 billion - either in tax hikes or improved tax
collection.
"Certainly there will need to be ... an adjustment on the
side of spending and an increase in tax revenue," Flug told a
news conference on Monday, noting the government had committed
to too much spending in recent years.
She added that Israel will likely meet its 2014 budget
deficit target of 3 percent.
($1 = 3.5000 Israeli Shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)