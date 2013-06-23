BRIEF-Canadian Western Bank Q1 earnings per share c$0.56
* CWB reports strong first quarter financial performance including record total revenues
JERUSALEM, June 23 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday they appointed Jacob Frenkel as the country's next central bank chief.
Frenkel was governor of the central bank between 1991 and 2000 and was widely credited with reducing inflation in Israel, liberalising the country's financial markets and removing foreign exchange controls.
If approved by the cabinet, Frenkel will succeed Stanley Fischer, who steps down at the end of the month after eight years on the job. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
COLOMBO, March 2 The Sri Lankan rupee fell on Thursday in dull trade, snapping four consecutive sessions of gains, as importer dollar demand surpassed greenback sales by exporters, dealers said.
* Tier REIT Inc- property was sold on March 1, 2017, to an unrelated third party and marks company's exit from Philadelphia market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: