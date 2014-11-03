By Steven Scheer
HAIFA, Israel Nov 3 The Bank of Israel is still
studying the use of unconventional tools to move inflation back
to within its target range, central bank chief Karnit Flug said
on Monday.
Israel's government has set an annual inflation target of
1-3 percent a year but the country moved to deflation in
September when consumer prices fell 0.3 percent on an annual
basis.
"The Bank of Israel is committed to meeting the inflation
target and supporting economic activity," Flug told an economic
conference.
The central bank held its benchmark interest rate at an
all-time low of 0.25 percent last week, saying two rate cuts
totalling a half-point were sufficient for now.
"The interest rate is almost at zero ... and we are
examining the use of different tools to achieve our target
policies, while we are closely monitoring developments in
inflation, economic growth, the global economy and the exchange
rate."
Last month during IMF meetings in Washington, Flug voiced
openness to further interest rate cuts or using other
unconventional policy tools to push inflation back to within the
target range.
Flug also said a big depreciation in the shekel -
which has weakened some 10 percent versus the dollar since July
- would ultimately help the economy.
"The depreciation is expected to improve the competitiveness
of the trade sector and this will support economic growth," she
said.
Israel's economy is estimated to grow some 2.2 percent in
2014 and 3 percent in 2015.
Flug criticised the government for proposing a sharp rise in
spending for 2015 while holding taxes steady. The Finance
Ministry has raised the 2015 budget deficit target to 3.4
percent of gross domestic product from an initial 2.5 percent to
accommodate higher defence spending in the wake of a war in July
and August against Palestinian militants in Gaza.
Expansionary budgets encourage economic growth, but "it
involves a rise in the government's debt and interest rate
payments, which increases the burden in the years to come," Flug
said, adding that returning to a decline in the debt-to-GDP
ratio will require a "great fiscal effort" starting in 2016.
Parliament has yet to approve the 2015 budget.
