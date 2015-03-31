(Adds quotes, details)
By Ari Rabinovitch
JERUSALEM, March 31 Bank of Israel Governor
Karnit Flug said on Tuesday that given the state of the world
economy and uncertainty about future developments, the bank is
prepared to use new tools in setting monetary policy.
The central bank has said in recent weeks it was studying
steps taken by other central banks, such as quantitative easing,
and is willing to implement them, but Tuesday's comments were
the most forceful yet.
"We are not eager to use them, because of course
unconventional policy tools have adverse effects, but if
conditions arise that there is a need to use them, we will not
hesitate to do so," Flug said at a briefing with reporters.
The Bank of Israel last week held its benchmark interest
rate at 0.1 percent, citing a weaker shekel since a
surprise rate reduction a month earlier and a belief that
inflation will move back above 1 percent next year.
Its own economists believe the key rate will stay at 0.1
percent the rest of 2015, though some analysts say the central
bank may cut its rate to zero or even announce a plan for
quantitative easing should the shekel start to strengthen.
Flug also weighed in for the first time on a recent decision
by Israel's competition regulator that two big oil and gas
companies operating off the Israeli coast may constitute a
monopoly and will need to sell some of their assets.
The natural gas sector, Flug said, "demands regulation and
the issue of competition is certainly worrisome. But I think
there needs to be an overall view here, and if as a result of
certain decisions there will be a significant delay in the
development of the deposits, I think that damage will also be
big and a balance needs to be found."
Israel's Delek Group and Texas-based Noble Energy
halted development plans for the huge Leviathan field,
which will turn Israel into an energy exporter when it goes
online.
The government has since been scrambling to find a solution
that will open up the market to competition without putting off
new investors wary of the regulatory uncertainty.
Flug said the state has not been spending enough on
infrastructure projects or public service, and the country's new
government, which has yet to be formed following a March 17
election, has options for finding new revenue when deciding on
its budget.
"There is certainly room to increase (tax) revenue by
reducing the number of unjustified exemptions," she said.
Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch
King)