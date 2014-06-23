JERUSALEM, June 23 The Bank of Israel left its
benchmark interest rate at 0.75 percent for a fourth
straight month on Monday, a sign the economy was not weakening
enough to warrant further stimulus despite very low inflation.
Ten of 13 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no move,
which came after first-quarter economic growth was revised up to
an annualised 2.7 percent rate from an initial estimate of 2.1
percent.
Annual inflation held steady at 1.0 percent in May, the
bottom of the government's target of 1-3 percent a year. Bond
market yields imply a rate of 1.3 percent in a year's time.
Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said this month
policymakers were dealing with an unclear picture of the
economy.
