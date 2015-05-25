(Adds details, central bank/analyst comments, shekel reaction)
TEL AVIV May 25 The Bank of Israel left its
benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for a third
straight month on Monday, citing a stable shekel, mixed economic
data and an improved inflation outlook.
Most economists had expected no move in the wake of the
annual inflation rate moving to -0.5 percent in April from -1.0
percent in March. The central bank noted that the expectation
for inflation in a year's time is around 1 percent, the lower
bound of the government's 1-3 percent annual target.
Last week, Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said the
improvement in inflation "makes life slightly easier", a signal
the central bank would be able to wait longer before cutting
rates again.
Some analysts still believe policymakers will lower the key
rate to zero in the coming months.
Israel's economy grew a weaker-than-expected 2.5 percent in
the first quarter, although analysts pointed to a jump in
private spending as a good sign for the economy, which is
forecast to grow 3.2 percent this year.
"Indicators of real economic activity remain mixed, and
point toward continuing growth at the rate that prevailed in the
past two years," the Bank of Israel said.
It noted that the business sector grew in the first quarter,
while the unemployment rate continued to decline, and tax
revenue data indicate continued growth in private consumption.
But data point to a contraction in goods exports and to an
absence of growth in services exports over recent months, the
central bank said.
It noted that while the shekel gained 1.3 percent
versus the dollar since the previous rates decision in late May,
the currency remained stable in terms of the nominal effective
exchange rate.
The shekel appreciated to 3.868 per dollar after the
decision, from 3.89 prior.
"With this step we see the Bank of Israel is satisfied with
what is happening in the markets and it seems like the bank is
waiting for the formation of the government's policies and the
fiscal steps that will happen soon," said Roni Solomon, head of
the advisory department at Batucha Mortgages.
Israel's ruling coalition has just been formed and will soon
start implementing policies.
