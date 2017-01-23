(Adds details, central bank comments)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM Jan 23 The Bank of Israel kept its
benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for the 23rd
month in a row on Monday, citing an upward trend in inflation
and solid economic growth.
Inflation was negative for a third straight year at -0.2
percent in 2016, but the central bank believes inflation will
reach 1 percent by the end of 2017, moving back into the 1-3
percent range targeted by the government.
"The low rate of inflation reflects the effect of the
(shekel's) appreciation, and possibly structural change and
enhanced competition in the economy," the central bank said in a
statement, adding that energy prices were steady.
"The monetary (policy) committee is of the opinion that the
risks to achieving the inflation target remain high, yet the
increases in wages and in global inflation are expected to
support the return of inflation to the target," it said, noting
that long-term inflation expectations are around 2 percent.
Over the past year, the shekel has strengthened by
6.2 percent against a basket of currencies of Israel's main
trading partners, mostly because of a 6.7 percent rise against
the euro. The shekel was steady at 3.8 per dollar
following the rate announcement.
Israel's economy grew 3.8 percent in 2016 on the back of a
strong labour market and a recovery in manufacturing exports,
but growth is projected to slow to 3.2 percent pace this year.
The central bank noted that while global growth estimates
were raised, political uncertainty remains high in Europe,
Israel's largest trading partner, while "there is uncertainty
regarding expected economic policy" in the United States.
It also said housing prices continue to rise rapidly.
All 11 economists polled by Reuters had forecast no change
by the central bank, which is widely expected to keep rates
steady until at least late 2017. It reiterated that monetary
policy will stay accommodative for a "considerable time."
The likely path and pace of interest rates is subject to
debate, however. The central bank's economists project 40 basis
points of hikes by the end of 2018 to 0.5 percent, but minutes
of the MPC's Dec. 26 meeting showed one member felt that "is
lower than what is reasonable to assume will prevail in
actuality".
The next rate decision will be on Feb. 27. The Bank of
Israel will vote on rates eight times this year, having reduced
its regular policy meetings from 12 previously.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Catherine Evans)