TEL AVIV May 25 The Bank of Israel left its
benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for a third
straight month on Monday after improvement in the inflation
outlook.
Most economists expected no move in the wake of the annual
inflation rate moving to -0.5 percent in April from -1.0 percent
in March, while inflation in a year's time looks to rise to 0.9
percent, very close to the government's 1-3 percent annual
target.
The shekel has given back some of its recent gains to also
relieve some pressure for a rate cut.
Israel's economy grew a weaker-than-expected 2.5 percent in
the first quarter, although analysts pointed to a jump in
private spending as a good sign for the economy, which is
forecast to grow 3.2 percent this year.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)