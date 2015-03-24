JERUSALEM, March 24 Israel's shekel jumped more than 2 percent against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank left short-term interest rates unchanged, surprising some investors who had predicted a rate cut.

The shekel was fixed at 3.9260 per dollar, compared with Monday's fix of 4.0180. In late day trading it tightened up further to 3.92.

The Bank of Israel on Monday held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent, citing a weaker shekel since a surprise rate reduction a month ago and a belief that inflation will move back above 1 percent next year.

Its own economists believe the key rate will stay at 0.1 percent the rest of 2015. They also left a 3.2 percent economic growth estimate this year unchanged but expect 3.5 percent growth in 2016, up from a prior estimate of 3 percent.

While most economists had forecast no change in rates, some expected a cut to zero as well as the start of bond buying, sending the dollar up to as much as 4.04 shekels just prior to the rates decision.

But the central bank's statement was more balanced than dovish, immediately pushing the rate to 4.01. On Tuesday, the shekel gained further, despite a firmer dollar against the euro.

"The Bank of Israel poured cold water on (the rate cut) assessment when it not only left rates steady, it also raised growth and inflation forecasts for 2016 and its research department estimated that rates will remain on hold the rest of the year," said FXCM Israel.

Some analysts believe that the dollar would not have fallen so much if the Bank of Israel, which knew there were some rate cut expectations factored in, had intervened in the market as it has in the past when leaving rates alone.

"If they didn't cut they should have at least bought something," said Yonnie Fanning of ILS Brokers. "It's a signal that 'We're willing to accept this rate.'"

Still, analysts doubt the central bank will allow the dollar-shekel rate to go below 3.9 without a fight.

For its part, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it made some hedging transactions in the dollar-shekel for the first time in 2015, although it didn't say how much. The ministry made hedging deals of some $1 billion in 2014 to protect its foreign debt from currency fluctuations.

Last month, the Bank of Israel made it clear it cut rates to 0.1 percent from 0.25 percent to weaken the shekel and was concerned about currency strength hurting exports and stalling the economic recovery.

For a graphic on the shekel versus the dollar and euro and Israeli rates versus the Fed and ECB rates please click:

link.reuters.com/bep99s (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)