BRIEF-Arlington Asset Investment says aware of "erroneous" third party reports misstating co's dividend
* Is aware of several third parties "erroneously" reporting recent dividend announcement of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp
EILAT, Israel Nov 6 Israeli interest rates will remain low as long as global rates stay at low levels, incoming Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug said on Wednesday.
Flug has been acting central bank chief since Stanley Fischer stepped down at the end of June. Under her leadership, she surprised markets by lowering Israel's benchmark rate by a quarter-point to 1 percent in late September. The bank held rates in its latest decision on Oct. 28.
"As long as monetary policy in developed countries, particularly the United States, is expansionary, our interest rates will also remain low," Flug said at an economic conference.
Flug said very low inflation has made it possible for easy monetary policy but such rate levels encourages taking mortgages in the absence of other investments and leads to higher housing prices. She said the low rate environment was one of the main short-term challenges for Israel's economy.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
NEW YORK, March 3 (IFR) - Citigroup has reorganized its foreign exchange group and local markets to combine G10 and emerging markets FX activities into a single trading business called Global Local Rates, and tapped Itay Tuchman to run it as global foreign exchange head, according to a memo obtained by IFR.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.