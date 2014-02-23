JERUSALEM Feb 23 Israel's cabinet approved the appointment of Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg as deputy governor of the Bank of Israel and she will begin her term on March 2, the central bank said on Sunday.

Trajtenberg, nominated by Governor Karnit Flug last month, will serve as a member of the bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) - which sets interest rates - and its supervisory council.

The Bank of Israel's two top officials will be women. With her appointment, the MPC next month will revert back to its normal six-person panel. Since July, Israel's MPC has been operating with five members.

"I am happy to accept this role, with full knowledge of its immense responsibility and the magnitude of the task," Baudot-Trajtenberg said in a statement.

Since 2010, Baudot-Trajtenberg has been deputy dean at the IDC Herzliya's School of Economics. Most of her professional experience was at Bank Hapoalim, which she joined in 1987.

"The Bank of Israel and the Israeli economy face numerous challenges in the years ahead, and I am confident that Nadine's experience and talents will help us in dealing with them," Flug said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)