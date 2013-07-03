JERUSALEM, July 3 The appointment of Jacob
Frenkel to head Israel's central bank cleared a key hurdle when
a judicial commission gave its approval on Wednesday, Israeli
media reported.
Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance
Minister Yair Lapid nominated Frenkel as Bank of Israel governor
to replace Stanley Fischer, who stepped down on Sunday after
eight years on the job.
Frenkel, currently chairman of JPMorgan Chase International
, was Bank of Israel governor from 1991 to 2000 when he
gained a reputation as an inflation hawk..
His appointment first needed approval from the Turkel
Committee, a panel headed by a retired justice who oversees all
appointments of senior civil servants. Officials were not
immediately available for comment on the decision.
Following the commission's approval, the cabinet will
shortly vote to confirm the nomination, after which Frenkel will
be formally appointed by Israeli President Shimon Peres.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ori Lewis)