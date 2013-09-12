JERUSALEM, Sept 12 A panel vetting nominees for the next Bank of Israel governor has approved all three candidates, including former Argentinian central bank president Mario Blejer, a source close to the panel said on Thursday.

Israeli media said Blejer was seen as the frontrunner for the job after two top candidates earlier dropped out, embarrassing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and leading some investors to question Israel's economic leadership.

Netanyahu was informed on Wednesday of the decision of the vetting panel, which is led by former supreme court justice Jacob Turkel, the source said.

Blejer, who is well known internationally, is competing for the governorship with former Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Zvi Eckstein and former Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Chief Executive Victor Medina.

An announcement may come as early as Saturday although it could wait until after a string of Jewish holidays are over later in the month.

The prime minister's office declined to comment. After Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair Lapid choose a candidate, he must be approved by the cabinet.

Former central bank chief Stanley Fischer said in January he would step down at the end of June after eight years in the job. His deputy Karnit Flug is currently acting governor but after being passed over numerous times for the top spot has said she will step down once a new appointee is in place.

Blejer, 65, worked in senior positions at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank before a brief stint as president of Argentina's central bank during the country's economic crisis in 2002. He stepped down after a disagreement with the economy minister.

Eckstein, 64, served as Fischer's deputy during his first term and is currently dean of the School of Economics at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv.

Medina, 74, was director-general at the Finance Ministry in the late 1980s and later CEO of Mizrahi, Israel's fourth-largest bank. He was a candidate for Bank of Israel chief in 2005.

Netanyahu and Lapid initially chose Jacob Frenkel, Israel's central bank governor in the 1990s and currently the chairman of JPMorgan Chase International, to succeed Fischer, but he pulled out following reports that he was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting at Hong Kong's airport in 2006. The charges were later dropped.

A second candidate, Bank Hapoalim Chief Economist Leo Leiderman, also dropped his bid two days after his nomination, citing personal reasons. (Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Catherine Evans)