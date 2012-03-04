(Removes shekels figure from paragraph 1)
JERUSALEM, March 4 The Bank of Israel is
investing about $8 billion of its foreign exchange reserves in
Canada, Australia and Scandinavian countries, a senior official
was quoted on Sunday as saying.
Israel's foreign exchange reserves have reached $77.1
billion, mostly after the central bank bought about $50 billion
of foreign currency in the past four years.
The central bank invests most of its reserves in money and
debt markets in the United States, Europe and Britain.
"When the reserves grew to $75 billion and in light of
changes taking place in Europe and the United States, whose
economies look less than good, we decided to transfer about 10
percent of foreign exchange reserves to investment in currencies
other than the dollar and euro," Andrew Abir, head of the Bank
of Israel's market operations, was quoted saying in an interview
with the Calcalist financial daily.
He said those destinations included Canada, Australia,
Sweden, Norway and Singapore -- countries with smaller
government debt.
"This adds risk to the foreign exchange portfolio ... but we
think it's the right thing to do because it gives a better
return," Abir said.
The Bank of Israel confirmed the information in the
Calcalist interview.
In 2008, the central bank started buying daily amounts of
forex to try and weaken the shekel and support exports
while also building up reserves in case of a crisis.
In 2009, the bank halted buying $100 million of forex a day
but still continued to intervene regularly. It last bought forex
last July. Since then, the dollar has gained versus the shekel.
Last week, the central bank said it had begun investing
about $1.5 billion of its reserves in U.S. equities, linked to
indexes. Initially, the bank will invest about 2 percent in U.S.
equities with a plan to eventually raise it to 10 percent, or
nearly $8 billion.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)