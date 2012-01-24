JERUSALEM Jan 24 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu said on Tuesday he envisaged a dramatic expansion of
Israel's diplomatic ties with China, including a possible role
for Beijing in Middle East diplomacy.
Speaking in Tel Aviv at a celebration marking 20 years since
the two nations forged relations, Netanyahu said: "I think we've
barely scratched the surface of Israeli-Chinese relations. I
have no doubt that in the coming years we'll see a dramatic
expansion of these ties.
Israeli government figures estimate bilateral trade as
having totalled some $8 billion in 2011, up from $6.7 billion in
2010.
Netanyahu also saw Beijing as playing a role in European and
U.S.-mediated diplomacy between Israel and the Palestinians.
Under Communist rule, China was a main backer of Palestinian
struggle for statehood but later lowered its profile on the
conflict after forging ties with the Jewish state in the early
1990s.
"I think we can also work together to address the challenges
of securing Middle East peace," Netanyahu said at the gathering
attended by Chinese and Israeli diplomats.
