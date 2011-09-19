JERUSALEM, Sept 19 Israel's government took aim at big business groups on Monday and laid out a plan that would lower the level of concentration of economic power by breaking up of some of the country's largest conglomerates.

A committee commissioned by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz recommended new regulations to increase market competition by forcing conglomerates to sell either their financial assets or other "real" assets within four years. This could lead to major companies being put up for sale.

It also recommended giving more power to minority shareholders in complex companies with pyramid-like structures.

Steinitz has said that, pending a public hearing, he supports the recommendations "100 percent". (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Tova Cohen)