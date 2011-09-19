JERUSALEM, Sept 19 Israel's government took aim
at big business groups on Monday and laid out a plan that would
lower the level of concentration of economic power by breaking
up of some of the country's largest conglomerates.
A committee commissioned by Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz recommended new
regulations to increase market competition by forcing
conglomerates to sell either their financial assets or other
"real" assets within four years. This could lead to major
companies being put up for sale.
It also recommended giving more power to minority
shareholders in complex companies with pyramid-like structures.
Steinitz has said that, pending a public hearing, he
supports the recommendations "100 percent".
