JERUSALEM Nov 25 Israel's parliamentary finance
committee gave final approval to a plan aimed at halting pyramid
structures at companies and breaking up large conglomerates
blamed for high living costs.
The bill won initial legislative approval more than a year
ago but final approval has been delayed by a general election
held in January and months of work to approve a state budget.
The full plenum is slated to hold a final vote on the
measure in the coming weeks, a finance committee statement said.
Key measures in the bill include limiting the number of
layers permitted in a pyramid-type holding company in the next
four to six years. Formation of new pyramids will be banned.
Some committee members expressed concern that in an ongoing
debt settlement involving IDB Holding, potential new
investors have proposed adding layers to IDB, already considered
Israel's most complex pyramid.
The bill also proposes barring companies from holding a
financial firm with assets exceeding 40 billion Israeli shekels
($11.2 billion) at the same time as non-financial assets with
more than 6 billion shekels of revenue.
"We have radically changed the structure of Israel's economy
and adapted it to the needs and real interests of the public,"
said finance committee chairman Nissan Slomiansky.
Israel has one of the highest concentrations of corporate
power in the developed world with the government estimating that
its largest business groups control 41 percent of the market
value of public companies.
The measure was introduced after the nation was shaken by
hundreds of thousands of social protesters taking to the streets
in 2011 in demand of lower prices for housing and other basic
goods.
