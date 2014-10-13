JERUSALEM Oct 13 Avisar Paz, the chief
financial officer of Israel Corp, will take over as
the conglomerate's chief executive once its reorganisation is
complete, the company said on Monday.
Israel Corp is planning to spin off some of its less
profitable assets into a new listed company in a bid to boost
the value of its core businesses and attract a broader range of
investors.
Last month, CEO Nir Gilad said he would step down after
eight years in the post following the restructuring, for which a
timetable has not been made public.
Israel Corp, one of Israel's largest holding companies, said
Natan Yelovsky, a board member of subsidiary IC Power, would
become acting CFO.
Under its plan, Israel Corp would continue to hold two of
its most lucrative and stable companies -- speciality chemicals
maker Israel Chemicals (ICL) and Oil Refineries
, Israel's biggest refinery.
That would mean divesting a bundle of assets analysts view
less positively, including IC Power, chipmaker TowerJazz
, shipping line Zim, and Qoros, a joint venture between
Israel Corp and China's Chery Automobile.
Israel Corp last month sold a 6.2 percent stake of ICL as
part of ICL's initial public offering on the New York
Stock Exchange. It still holds 46.7 percent.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)