JERUSALEM, March 19 Israel Corp, one
of Israel's largest conglomerates, said on Wednesday it was
examining the sale of up to 7 percent of Israel Chemicals (ICL)
.
It said the sale of ICL, in which Israel Corp holds 52.3
percent, is part of ICL's planned New York Stock Exchange
(NYSE)listing. Israel Corp said the deal will likely take place
during 2014.
"The aim of the transaction is to increase flexibility in
the company's capital structure and to create an infrastructure
to reduce the firm's net debt," Israel Corp said in a statement
to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), calling ICL a "strategic
holding."
ICL, the fifth-largest company on the TASE, is the world's
sixth-largest producer of the crop nutrient potash and Israel
Corp's most lucrative holding. In November, ICL said it was
preparing a dual listing of its shares on NYSE to aid its growth
by improving access to international financial markets and
providing flexibility in financing mergers and acquisitions.
No date for the offering on Wall Street has been announced.
Canada's Potash Corp owns 14 percent of ICL.
Attempts to increase its stake have been rebuffed by the Israeli
government. Nearly 34 percent of ICL, which has a market value
of 38.3 billion shekels, is traded on the TASE.
ICL's shares were 1.4 percent lower in late trading in Tel
Aviv, while Israel Corp gained 0.8 percent.
Separately, ICL on Wednesday confirmed it earned $195
million in the fourth quarter, down from $247 million a year
earlier. Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.42 billion. Last month,
ICL issued identical preliminary results.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)