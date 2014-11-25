UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
JERUSALEM Nov 25 Israel Corp, one of Israel's largest holding companies, swung to a large profit in the third quarter, boosted by a gain from its ceasing control of its shipping unit Zim.
Israel Corp said on Tuesday it posted a quarterly net profit of $719 million, compared with a loss of $84 million in July-September 2013.
In August, Zim - hard hit by the prolonged global economic downturn - completed a $3.4 billion debt restructuring that included a debt-equity swap with creditors of about $1.4 billion, reducing Israel Corp's share in Zim to 32 percent from nearly 100 percent.
As a result, Israel Corp recorded a gain of $796 million.
Zim's quarterly loss deepened to $65 million from $44 million. Excluding the effect of the debt restructuring the loss narrowed to $20 million.
Israel Corp's bottom line was also helped by higher profit at its Israel Chemicals and IC Power units, as well as a move to a net profit at Oil Refineries.
Chipmaker TowerJazz, another Israel Corp subsidiary, recorded a narrower loss in the quarter, while Chinese-Israeli carmaker Qoros, a joint venture between Israel Corp and Chery Automobile Co, posted a wider loss.
Israel Corp last month said it will list a company comprising some of its less profitable assets in Tel Aviv and New York and inject about $100 million into the business, in an attempt to boost the value of its core businesses and attract a broader range of investors. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
