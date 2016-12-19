CONAKRY Dec 19 Israel's brief detention of billionaire businessman Beny Steinmetz on Monday over allegations of bribery is linked to a Guinean corruption investigation started in 2011, Guinea's government said.

Guinea is not ready to make an extradition request but its investigation could implicate many people, the secretary general of the ministry of mines, Saadou Nimaga, told Reuters. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Angus MacSwan)