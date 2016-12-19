LONDON Dec 19 Mining company BSG Resources (BSGR) said on Monday Israeli police had detained for questioning Beny Steinmetz, one of Israel's richest men.

"This development is in the aftermath of ongoing and what BSGR believes to be obsolete investigations surrounding bribery and corruption against BSGR," BSGR said in a statement, adding it believed the allegations to be baseless.

It said the investigations were initiated by the government of Guinea with international police organisations in the United States, Britain and Switzerland.

It said Steinmetz was an adviser to BSGR.

Earlier Israeli police said they had detained a prominent businessman, but did not name him. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Louise Heavens)