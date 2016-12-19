GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover, dollar steadies as investors eye earnings
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to U.S. market open, adds details, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
TEL AVIV Dec 19 A lawyer for Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz, who on Sunday was detained by police in relation to allegations of bribery and corruption in Africa, said the proceedings are a way for the government of Guinea to "illegally expropriate" mining rights.
"The current proceedings are a recycling of an old process led by the government of Guinea ... in order to illegally expropriate BSGR's mining rights," Yuval Sasson said in a statement.
"These are continuous and baseless attempts meant to conceal the corruption aimed at illegally expropriating assets," Sasson said.
BSGR describes Steinmetz as an adviser to the company, which is headquartered in the Channel Islands and is a mining arm of Steinmetz's business conglomerate. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)
TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it would add 400 jobs to build more SUVs at one of its U.S. plants, highlighting its expansion plans just as U.S. President Donald Trump calls on manufacturers to build more cars in the country.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.