UPDATE 3-Lowe's forecasts strong sales growth this year, shares soar
* Shares rise 9.1 pct to $81.15 premarket (Adds analyst comments)
JERUSALEM, March 12 An Israeli air force helicopter crashed in southern Israel on Tuesday killing its two pilots, the Israeli military said.
The BELL AH-1 Cobra helicopter was on a routine training flight when contact with it was lost. "The remains of the helicopter were discovered and no survivors were found," the army said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. The air force has ordered an investigation into the incident and all Bell AH-1 Cobra helicopters have been grounded "until the circumstances of the accident are clarified," the army said.
Israeli media said the remains of the aircraft were found in a wheat field near an Israeli kibbutz. The army said that identification of the bodies was underway and that the families of the pilots had been notified of the incident. (Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Shares rise 9.1 pct to $81.15 premarket (Adds analyst comments)
WASHINGTON, March 1 The Security and Exchanges Commission said on Wednesday it froze assets of traders using brokerage accounts in London and Singapore to obtain more than $3.6 million in possibly illegal profits before the announcement that SoftBank Group Corp agreed to acquire Fortress Investment Group.
GENEVA, March 1 United Nations investigators will share their list of suspected war criminals in Syria's war with a quasi-prosecutorial U.N. body being set up in Geneva at the General Assembly's request, panel chairman Paulo Pinheiro said on Wednesday.