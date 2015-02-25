JERUSALEM Feb 25 Israel's shekel weakened on Wednesday after a senior central bank official told Reuters that short-term interest rates could fall below zero.

The shekel stood at 3.955 per dollar at 1322 GMT, having traded as firm as 3.9176 earlier in the session.

It had weakened from a rate of 3.86 on Monday, following a surprise interest rate cut aimed at halting the shekel's appreciation. The central bank is worried about currency strength hurting exports and stalling the economic recovery.

"We had concern that looking forward, without the extra push, we would not necessarily maintain our growth estimate" of 3.2 percent in 2015, Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Nadine Baudot-Trajtenberg told Reuters earlier.

When asked whether the benchmark interest rate, which was reduced to 0.10 percent from 0.25 percent on Monday, could go lower, she said: "If you look at central banks in many countries, you see them experimenting with negative interest rates, which we had thought was never possible," she said.

"I don't think we have completely exhausted the interest rate tool. And we are also considering other tools."

The central bank felt compelled to act once the shekel started to appreciate after a steep six-month depreciation, which gave a boost to exports - some 40 percent of Israel's economic activity - at the end of last year.

The shekel had gained versus the dollar early in the session after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday indicated the Fed would not rush to raise U.S. interest rates.

Analysts believe the shekel will continue to weaken in the coming months.

Goldman Sachs forecasts a dollar-shekel rate of 4.10 in three months and 4.25 in a year's time, while Societe Generale has advised clients to buy the dollar against the shekel in wake of the central bank's rate decision.

Israel's benchmark 10-year bond price rose 0.6 percent, with its yield falling to 1.62 percent from 1.70 percent on Tuesday. Since the rate cut, the bond's yield has dropped 22 basis points.

Key Tel Aviv share indexes were up 0.3 to 0.4 percent in afternoon trade. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)