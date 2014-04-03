Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JERUSALEM, April 3 Israel will temporarily suspend some of its government websites' international traffic to fend off a potential mass-cyber attack by pro-Palestinian hackers, an Israeli security source said on Thursday, without elaborating on the threat.
The precautionary measure would be in place from Friday through Monday, the source said, and include refusal of electronic payment from abroad for government services.
Some routine reprogramming of websites was also on hold, the source said.
The Walla news site said Israeli civil servants had also been instructed not to open emails received from foreigners.
Israeli officials declined to comment.
In January, an Israeli cyber security firm said hackers had broken into a Defence Ministry computer via an email attachment tainted with malicious software that looked like it had been sent by the country's Shin Bet security service. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)