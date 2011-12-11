JERUSALEM Dec 11 Cyprus has given Noble
Energy permission to transfer 30 percent of the
U.S.-based company's rights on the Block 12 natural gas field to
Israel's Delek Group (DELKG.TA>, a Delek subsidiary said on
Sunday.
In a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Delek
Drilling LP said it would receive 15 percent of the
rights with another Delek Group subsidiary, Avner Oil and Gas
, taking the other 15 percent.
Noble Energy holds a concession on Block 12, close to
Israel's Leviathan field. The rights transfer is seen as
encouraging co-operation between Cyprus and Israel in drilling
in Block 12.
The statement said the Cypriot government informed the
company that under the production-sharing contract, Noble is to
remain the sole operator of the concession and that its
obligations towards Cyprus remain unchanged.
Ethnically-split Cyprus has defied warnings from northern
neighbour Turkey not to explore for hydrocarbons. The two states
have been at loggerheads since Turkey invaded Cyprus's northern
third in 1974 after a brief, Greek-inspired coup.
Turkey supports a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in
northern Cyprus, and says hydrocarbons belong to both Greek and
Turkish Cypriot communities of the island.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller and David Hulmes)