TEL AVIV Dec 5 Nochi Dankner, once one of
Israel's most powerful businessmen who lost his business empire
in the global financial crisis, was sentenced on Monday to two
years in jail after being found guilty in July of manipulating
share prices.
Dankner's companies included a major supermarket chain,
cellphone operator, airline and one of the country's main
newspapers.
In February 2012, after things had turned sour for his
business empire, Dankner propped up the price of shares in his
conglomerate IDB to help a stock offering, a Tel Aviv district
court judge found in July.
At the time, IDB had a complex pyramid of control with
multiple levels of holding firms and subsidiaries. But it hit
hard times when the market crashed and some investments, such as
a major Las Vegas real estate deal, failed.
His case has led to economic reforms in Israel, with the
government passing regulations to increase market competition.
Dankner, together with businessman Itay Strum, who was also
found guilty, created a false impression there was strong
interest in IDB stock when in reality banks and institutions
were not keen on investing, the court said.
A court spokeswoman said Dankner was sentenced to two years
in jail and fined 800,000 shekels ($200,000). Strum received a
one-year sentence and a 500,000 shekel fine. There will be a
45-day delay in carrying out the jail sentence to allow them to
appeal the guilty verdict.
Dankner and Strum have denied any wrongdoing. A lawyer for
Strum said his client would appeal.
In its July verdict, the court described how Strum's company
bought IDB stock on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, only to sell it
off the exchange to Dankner's own network of investors and use
the money received to buy more IDB stock.
IDB raised 321 million shekels in the offering.
Control of IDB and its subsidiaries has since been sold to
Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain.
Dankner came to symbolise a class of businessmen in Israel
who controlled large chunks of the economy and were blamed by
the public for stifling competition, and raising the cost of
living as a result.
Following public outrage at the economic power of these
businesses and protests in 2011 over the high cost of basic
goods, the government passed a law limiting the number of levels
in such pyramid structures. Also, conglomerates can no longer
own both major financial and non-financial concerns.
($1 = 3.8264 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen and Ari Rabinovitch. Editing by Jane
Merriman)