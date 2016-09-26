Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
TEL AVIV, Sept 26 The board of Israel Discount Bank has authorised it to raise money through an offering of stock and/or options, Israel's fourth-largest bank said on Monday.
The timing of the issue as well as the amount and conditions will be determined according to market conditions near the time of the offering.
"The offering is being carried out against the backdrop of accelerated growth in the bank's credit portfolio and is aimed at enabling the realisation of the business growth potential, increasing profitability and improving the efficiency ratio and return on equity," the bank said in a statement.
There is no certainty the offering will take place and it is conditioned upon receipt of various approvals.
Earlier this month Discount approved an efficiency plan that is expected to help reduce its workforce by about 1,000 people in the next five years. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
