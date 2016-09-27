(Adds details, company quote)
TEL AVIV, Sept 27 Israel Discount Bank
said on Tuesday it closed the first stage of an equity offering
process and it intends to accept commitments totalling 700
million shekels ($187 million)from institutional investors.
Of this amount, 560 million shekels will be received as
immediate consideration prior to the exercise of warrants.
The price per share of 6.93 shekels was a 1.5 percent
premium to its close on Monday.
In total, bids of 1.3 billion shekels were received,
assuming full exercise of warrants, Discount said.
Israel's fourth-largest bank had said on Monday its board
authorised an offering of stock and warrants.
"The equity offering is being made against the background of
the accelerating growth in the bank's credit portfolio and is
intended to enable the business growth potential to be fully
realized, to increase profitability and to improve the
efficiency ratio and the return on equity," Discount said in a
statement.
Earlier this month Discount approved an efficiency plan that
is expected to help reduce its workforce by about 1,000 people
in the next five years.
($1 = 3.7492 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)