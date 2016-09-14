JERUSALEM, Sept 14 (Reuters) -

* Israel Discount Bank said on Wednesday it has approved an efficiency plan that includes an early retirement programme and which is expected to help reduce its workforce by about 1,000 people in the next five years.

* Under the plan, 500 workers will be able to retire under preferred terms and most will retire by the end of 2016, said Discount, Israel's fourth-largest bank.

* The overall cost of the plan is estimated at 510 million shekels ($135 million) of which 60 million shekels was recorded in the bank's first-quarter 2016 results.

* Another 130 million shekels, after taxes, will charged to its bottom line by the end of 2016 and the rest will be spread over the next 12 years.

* The effect of the efficiency plan on the ratio of equity to risk assets is estimated at 0.14 percent and will be charged in installments over five years.

* Discount said since an earlier retirement plan began in mid-2014, its workforce has fallen to 9,300 from 10,300. Between 2014 and 2021, the workforce looks to fall by 20 percent.

* Discount's plan is a response to demands by Israel's banking regulator that banks must improve operational efficiency. Discount noted that the central bank has approved the framework plan in principle.

* ($1 = 3.7821 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)