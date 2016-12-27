BRIEF-Kiwi Property secures a new 15-year lease
* Announces that it has secured a new 15-year lease with department store, farmers, at north city shopping centre in Porirua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, Dec 27 (Reuters) -
* Israel Discount Bank said on Tuesday it named Uri Levin as president of its wholly owned unit Israel Discount Bank of New York.
* Levin will take up his new post no later than July 1, 2017.
* He will replace Ehud Arnon, who previously announced his resignation.
* Levin is currently Discount's CFO and the bank's head of the Planning, Strategy and Finance Division.
* Discount is Israel's fourth-largest bank. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
MILAN, Jan 25 Italy's Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday its chief financial officer Alberto Minali would be leaving at the end of the month, at a time of uncertainty for the country's biggest insurer.