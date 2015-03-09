TEL AVIV, March 9 Israel Discount Bank
reported a sharp drop in quarterly profit due to a provision for
early retirement and a loss from the sale of a subsidiary.
Discount, Israel's third-largest lender, said on Monday
it earned 5 million shekels ($1.2 million) in the fourth
quarter, compared with 72 million a year earlier and
expectations of 10 million shekels in a Reuters poll.
Excluding non-recurring items such as an early retirement
provision and a 50 million shekel loss from the sale of Discount
Bank Latin America, net profit was 237 million shekels in the
quarter.
The bank warned last month its quarterly profit would be
near zero due to non-recurring items.
Net interest income fell to 1.04 billion shekels from 1.07
billion, while credit loss expenses fell to 84 million shekels
from 123 million.
Discount's core Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets rose
to 9.4 percent under Basel 3 from 8.9 percent at the end of
2013.
Israel's banking regulator has mandated banks to hold core
Tier I ratio of at least 9 percent by the start of 2015 as part
of a global drive to strengthen the industry and prevent a
repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.
($1 = 4.0211 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)