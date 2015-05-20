S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
JERUSALEM May 20 Israel Discount Bank reported a higher than expected 85 percent jump in quarterly profit, as credit loss provisions fell.
Discount, Israel's third-largest bank, said on Wednesday it earned 242 million shekels ($62.5 million) in the first quarter, up from 131 million a year earlier and above a forecast in a Reuters poll of 219 million shekels.
Interest income was up 0.2 percent at 1.02 billion shekels, while credit loss expenses slid 57 percent to 32 million shekels.
Discount's core Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was unchanged from the end of 2014 at 9.4 percent under Basel 3.
The bank said it was examining closing its Swiss operation but did not elaborate
($1 = 3.8724 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.