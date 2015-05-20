JERUSALEM May 20 Israel Discount Bank reported a higher than expected 85 percent jump in quarterly profit, as credit loss provisions fell.

Discount, Israel's third-largest bank, said on Wednesday it earned 242 million shekels ($62.5 million) in the first quarter, up from 131 million a year earlier and above a forecast in a Reuters poll of 219 million shekels.

Interest income was up 0.2 percent at 1.02 billion shekels, while credit loss expenses slid 57 percent to 32 million shekels.

Discount's core Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was unchanged from the end of 2014 at 9.4 percent under Basel 3.

The bank said it was examining closing its Swiss operation but did not elaborate

($1 = 3.8724 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)