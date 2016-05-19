TEL AVIV May 19 Israel Discount Bank
reported a lower quarterly net profit that met expectations due
in part to a one-time increase in tax expenses.
Discount, Israel's third-largest bank, said on Thursday it
earned 179 million shekels ($46.5 million) in the first quarter,
down from 252 million a year earlier and in line with a forecast
of 179 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Excluding a one-time tax expense of 50 million shekels,
Discount recorded quarterly profit of 229 million shekels.
Credit loss expenses rose 43.8 percent to 46 million shekels
while net interest income increased 3.6 percent to 1.06 billion
shekels.
Its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, which measures
equity capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets,
slipped to 9.4 percent in Basel III terms from 9.5 percent at
the end of 2015.
($1 = 3.8482 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen and Ari Rabinovitch)