JERUSALEM Feb 29 Israel Discount Bank
reported a smaller-than-expected gain in quarterly profit, hurt
by higher provisions to cushion against loan defaults.
Discount, Israel's third-largest bank, said on Monday it
earned 60 million shekels ($15 million) in the fourth quarter,
up from 4 million a year earlier but below a forecast of 152
million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Excluding one time items, such as selling stakes in its
Swiss and Latin American units as well as for a retirement plan,
Discount recorded a quarterly profit of 93 million shekels.
Credit loss expenses rose 16.7 percent to 98 million shekels
while net interest income edged up 0.4 percent to 1.04 billion
shekels.
Its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, which measures
equity capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets,
rose to 9.5 percent in Basel III terms from 9.4 percent at the
end of 2014.
($1 = 3.9092 shekels)
