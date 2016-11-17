BRIEF-Brewin Dolphin funds grow to 36.4 bln stg in Q1
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by ongoing inflows from all channels.
JERUSALEM Nov 17 Israel Discount Bank reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly net profit but fell short of expectations due to higher expenses and credit loss charges.
Discount, Israel's fourth-largest bank in terms of assets, said on Thursday it earned 188 million shekels ($49 million) in the third quarter, up from 168 million a year earlier but below a forecast of 209 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Credit loss expenses in the quarter were 141 million shekels, versus 85 million a year ago. Net interest income increased 11 percent to 1.19 billion shekels.
Expenses rose 4 percent amid an early retirement plan, in which about 500 workers will be able to retire by the end of 2016. So far, 250 employees have taken the offer.
Discount's core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, which measures equity capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets, edged up to 9.8 percent from 9.5 percent at the end of 2015.
($1 = 3.8512 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
LONDON, Jan 26 Royal Bank of Scotland has taken a 3.1 billion pound ($3.92 billion) provision as it prepares to settle claims in the United States that it mis-sold toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the 2008 financial crisis.
* Trading has continued largely in line with board's expectations as set out in preliminary results announcement